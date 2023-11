Boutte is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Boutte hasn't seen game action since Week 1, but with Kendrick Bourne (knee/IR) and DeVante Parker (concussion) out, the 2023 sixth-rounder rounder will have an opportunity to carve out a role Sunday in a WR corps that also includes Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton. Until Boutte gets a full and productive game under his belt, however, the LSU productive is off the fantasy radar.