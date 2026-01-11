Boutte (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday night's playoff opener against the Chargers.

Boutte was added to the Patriots' wild-card-round injury report Thursday after being limited in practice by a hamstring injury, a level of participation that the wideout maintained Friday before being listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. With Boutte available versus Los Angeles, he'll be in a position to maintain his key role in a New England corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism. During the regular season, Boutte caught 33 of his 46 targets for 551 yards and six TDs in 14 contests, but QB Drake Maye's tendency to spread the ball around has made the 2023 sixth-rounder a hit-or-miss fantasy option of late.