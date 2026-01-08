Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Added to injury report Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday.
Boutte wasn't listed on the Patriots' initial injury report Wednesday, so it's unclear if the wideout emerged from that session with a hamstring issue, or sustained an injury during Thursday's practice. Friday's final report will reveal whether Boutte approaches Sunday's playoff opener against the Chargers with an injury designation, in any case.
