Boutte (hamstring) was limited in practice Thursday.

Boutte wasn't listed on the Patriots' initial injury report Wednesday, so it's unclear if the wideout emerged from that session with a hamstring issue, or sustained an injury during Thursday's practice. Friday's final report will reveal whether Boutte approaches Sunday's playoff opener against the Chargers with an injury designation, in any case.

