Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Another limited session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Boutte was also limited Wednesday, so he'll probably need to upgrade his practice participation Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If available this weekend, Boutte should have an opportunity to maintain his key role in New England's offense after compiling a 6/103/0 receiving line (on eight targets), while logging an 82 percent snap share in his team's Week 1 loss to the Raiders.
