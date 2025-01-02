Boutte (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
After missing Wednesday's session, Boutte's return to the field a day later has him trending toward being available for Sunday's season finale against the Bills. The Patriots' upcoming report will clarify whether the wideout was limited or worked fully in his return to practice.
