Boutte brought in six of eight targets for 103 yards in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Boutte co-led the Patriots in receptions and targets while setting the pace in receiving yards. The 2023 second-round pick is coming off an encouraging second NFL season where he posted a 43-589-3 line across 15 contests, and Boutte's second-highest career single-game yardage total essentially allowed him to pick up where he left off last season, when he recorded a 117-yard, one-touchdown tally against the Bills in Week 18.