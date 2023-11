Boutte was on the field for 26 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In his first game action since Week 1, Boutte caught his only target for 11 yards. Heading into the Patriots' bye week, the 2023 sixth-rounder is off the fantasy radar, though it's possible Boutte could see added opportunities in the coming weeks, as the team looks for any level of consistent production from wideouts other than fellow rookie Demario Douglas.