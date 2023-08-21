Boutte caught both of his targets for 49 yards (including a 42-yard TD) in Saturday's preseason contest against the Packers.

Per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, Boutte turned in a strong showing during joint practices with Green Bay ahead of the contest. As Week 1 approaches, the 2023 sixth-rounder is looking to secure a spot in a WR corps that's led by JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, with Tyquan Thornton also in the mix. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Demario Douglas has been making a strong case for a role in New England's pass-catching corps in 2023, so Boutte will need to maintain his momentum ahead of cut-downs in order to earn a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster.