Boutte (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins.

Boutte was limited Wednesday, but he worked fully Thursday and Friday and now has been cleared to return to action after being inactive Week 17. In 13 regular-season contests, Boutte has recorded a 31-527-6 line on 42 targets, a pace that keeps him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats. With Mack Hollins (abdomen) on IR, look for Boutte to step right back into a significant snap share Week 18 while working alongside fellow WRs Stefon Diggs, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism.