Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Cleared for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
Boutte was limited Wednesday, but he worked fully Thursday and Friday and now has been cleared to return to action after being inactive Week 17. In 13 regular-season contests, Boutte has recorded a 31-527-6 line on 42 targets, a pace that keeps him on the fantasy radar in deeper formats. With Mack Hollins (abdomen) on IR, look for Boutte to step right back into a significant snap share Week 18 while working alongside fellow WRs Stefon Diggs, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism.
More News
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Practices in full•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Returns to practice•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Not seen at Friday's practice•