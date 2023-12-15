Boutte (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Boutte missed the Week 14 win over Pittsburgh and now is looking at an uncertain role Week 15 with each of JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), DeVante Parker (knee) and Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) listed as questionable. The most likely outcome at this point is Boutte handling a depth role, with Demario Douglas out of concussion protocol and locked in as a starter while at least one or two of the guys listed as questionable figure to play.