Boutte still took some snaps with the starters during Thursday's walk-through, but he lost some first-team reps to Mack Hollins, who's back from the PUP list, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

In Hollins' absence, it was mostly Boutte who had been working with the first unit alongside Stefon Diggs, with DeMario Douglas in the slot. Now that Hollins is back in the mix, Boutte will continue to compete for slotting in a crowded WR corps that also includes Kyle Williams, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk. While Boutte no doubt has an opportunity to secure a role in the Patriots passing offense this season, the addition of Diggs (if healthy) in particular clouds Boutte's path to steady volume in 2025, after he was third on the team with 68 targets last season.