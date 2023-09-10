Boutte may be in store for added snaps Sunday against the Eagles with DeVante Parker (knee) listed as questionable for the contest but likely to sit out the season opener, Karen Guregian of The Springfield Republican reports.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne should be locked in as the Patriots' primary receivers in two-wideout sets sans Parker, but Boutte and fellow rookie Demario Douglas should see extra reps in three-wide sets. Meanwhile, Mike Gesicki could also get a bump in playing time in the likelihood that New England makes more use of two-tight end formations with Parker out of the lineup. Though Douglas drew more rave reviews of the two rookies during training camp and the preseason, the six-foot, 195-pound Boutte is more suited to play snaps on the perimeter and may be more capable of filling Parker's role as New England's top downfield threat.