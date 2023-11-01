Boutte could have a chance to carve out a role in the Patriots offense in the coming weeks with Kendrick Bourne (knee) out for the season after tearing his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Additionally, DeVante Parker was forced out of the Week 8 loss to Miami, potentially leaving the Patriots without two of their usual starting receivers this Sunday against the Commanders. Though Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Reagor are projected to serve as the Patriots' top three wideouts if Parker is out this weekend, Boutte and Tyquan Thornton could return to the mix this weekend after both were healthy inactives Week 8. Boutte last saw game action Week 1, when he logged 55 snaps and four targets (with no catches) in New England's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.