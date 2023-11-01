With Kendrick Bourne out for the season with a torn ACL, Boutte could have a chance to carve out a role in the Patriots offense in the coming weeks, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Meanwhile, DeVante Parker was forced out of the Patriots' Week 8 loss to the Dolphins with a head injury, so Boutte could return to the mix this weekend against the Commanders after being a healthy inactive versus Miami. Boutte last saw game action in Week 1, when he logged 55 snaps and four targets (with no catches) in New England's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.