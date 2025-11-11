Boutte (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant Tuesday.

According to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Boutte was spotted working out off to the side during the media-access portion of Tuesday's session, so it's unclear if he was able to mix into drills at some point after the Patriots closed practice. With the Patriots unlikely to hold anything more than a light walkthrough Wednesday, Boutte could have a tough time proving that the hamstring injury is behind him as he aims to gain clearance for Thursday's game against the Jets. While Boutte was sidelined for the Patriots' Week 10 win over the Buccaneers, rookie Kyle Williams benefited from the biggest boost in playing time among New England wideouts and made the most of his two targets on the afternoon, taking his lone reception to the house for a 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter.