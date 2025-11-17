Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he expects Boutte (hamstring) to take part in practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

The wideout practiced in a limited capacity prior to being ruled out against the Jets in Week 11 after previously sitting out Week 10 against Tampa Bay. In three appearances prior to injuring his hamstring, Boutte had tallied a tremendous 10-223-4 receiving line on 12 targets, and he'll face an exceptional matchup against the Bengals in Week 12 if he's able to retake the field.