Boutte projects to start on the outside opposite Stefon Diggs against the Raiders on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

DeMario Douglas is set to handle slot duties, with Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism on hand to provide depth in New England's wide receiver room. The Patriots figure to rely primarily on the ground game, but Boutte's role in the offense opposite Diggs could give him some occasional fantasy utility.