Boutte caught three of five targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.

Mack Hollins surprisingly led the Patriots in catches, receiving yards and targets, but Boutte made a big splash with a 39-yard TD strike from Drake Maye, one of three passing touchdowns by the second-year QB in the third quarter. Boutte has gotten into the end zone in three straight games, posting a 10-223-4 line on 12 targets during that surge, and he'll look to keep rolling in Week 9 against the Falcons.