Boutte caught all four of his targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card win over the Chargers.

Boutte approached the contest listed as questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday due to a hamstring injury. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the wideout logged a 53 percent snap share Sunday, which is a lighter workload than he usually sees, but Boutte still ended up pacing the team in catches and was second to RB Rhamondre Stevenson (75) in the receiving yards department. Assuming no issues with his hamstring moving forward, Boutte -- who averaged 16.7 yards a catch during the regular season -- will continue to be a mainstay in the Patriots offense in the team's divisional-round playoff game against either the Steelers or Texans this coming weekend, while working in a WR corps that also features Stefon Diggs.