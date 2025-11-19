Boutte (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Boutte returned to limited practice participation last week before missing a second straight game. He's now set to return for a favorable Week 12 matchup with Cincinnati, although it's possible Boutte loses a few snaps relative to his pre-injury workload, after Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins both responded well to boosts in playing time the past 2-3 weeks.