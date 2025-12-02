Boutte brought in four of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 33-15 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Boutte tied Hunter Henry for the team lead in receptions and brought in one of Drake Maye's two touchdown passes, recording a three-yard scoring grab with one minute remaining in the first quarter. Five of Boutte's six touchdowns on the campaign have come within the last six contests, although he's only totaled 50 receiving yards in the last three games. Boutte next takes aim at the Bills' talented secondary in a Week 15 home clash on Sunday, Dec. 14 following a Week 14 bye.