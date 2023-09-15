Boutte (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Boutte was limited Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury but upgraded to full participation Friday to avoid an injury designation. Fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is listed as questionable after three limited practices. In the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, Boutte played 55 of New England's 80 offensive snaps with Parker sidelined, but the 2023 sixth-round pick was held without a catch on four targets while three other Patriots wide receivers garnered at least seven targets.