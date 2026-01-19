Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Hauls in TD against Texans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte caught three of five targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 28-16 win over the Texans in the divisional round.
The third-year wideout put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, connecting with Drake Maye for a 32-yard score. Boutte led the Patriots in receiving yards on the day, and through two playoff games he's put together a strong 7-141-1 line on just nine targets. He'll look to keep rolling next weekend in the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.
