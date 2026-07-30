Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Hoping to remain with Patriots

Boutte is aware of the trade rumors surrounding him but hopes to remain with the Patriots, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

The Patriots signed Romeo Doubs and traded for A.J. Brown in the offseason, creating a logjam in a wide receiver room that also includes Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism. Boutte is reportedly off to a strong start at training camp, so he hasn't allowed the trade rumors to affect his performance so far. The 2023 sixth-round pick is entering the final season of his rookie contract.