Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Hurts hamstring Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte exited Sunday's game against the Falcons after sustaining a hamstring injury, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Prior to his departure from the contest, Boutte did not record a catch. In his absence, Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas will lead the Patriots' WR corps, with Kyle Williams and Efton Chism also on hand.
