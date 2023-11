Boutte (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though Kendrick Bourne (knee/IR) and DeVante Parker (concussion) are out Sunday, Boutte won't suit up in Week 9. As a result, the Patriots' WR corps versus Washington will feature Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton.