Boutte is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Boutte has been managing a shoulder issue, but didn't carry a Week 15 injury designation, so it appears as though he's a healthy scratch Sunday. With JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) also inactive, the Patriots' WR duties versus Kansas City will be handled by DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor.