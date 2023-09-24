Boutte is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
With Boutte inactive for the second week in a row, the Patriots' Week 3 WR corps will feature the quartet of DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and Demario Douglas. For now, Boutte is off the fantasy radar until injuries hit.
