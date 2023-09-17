Boutte is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins.

A hamstring issue limited Boutte in practice earlier this week, but he didn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest. With Boutte the odd man out in Week 2, the Patriots will proceed with a WR corps that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas and Jalen Reagor.