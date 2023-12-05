Watch Now:

Boutte (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report.

Boutte was listed as a DNP on Monday's practice estimate, so this is a step in the right direction for the rookie receiver. However, it's not clear if the Patriots ran a typical practice or walkthrough Tuesday, but he'll have another opportunity to ramp up his active level Wednesday. He should still be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Steelers.

More News