Boutte (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report.
Boutte was listed as a DNP on Monday's practice estimate, so this is a step in the right direction for the rookie receiver. However, it's not clear if the Patriots ran a typical practice or walkthrough Tuesday, but he'll have another opportunity to ramp up his active level Wednesday. He should still be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Steelers.
