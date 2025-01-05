Boutte exited Sunday's game against the Bills due to a head injury.
Prior to his departure from the contest, Boutte caught all seven of his targets for 117 yards and a TD. In his absence, DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Javon Baker and Alex Erickson are available to handle New England's Week 18 wideout duties.
