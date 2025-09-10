Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.
Boutte briefly left Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Raiders after taking a hit in the first half, returning in short order and ultimately catching six of eight targets for 103 yards. His practice participation Wednesday, even in a limited capacity, puts Bourne on track to play Week 2 at Miami. He's one of the most popular waiver adds for fantasy this week, after leading New England in route share (82 percent), targets, air yards (137) and receiving yards (103) this past Sunday.
More News
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Breaks out for 100-yard effort•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Expected to start Week 1•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Making push for role in WR corps•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Competing for WR slotting•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Opens camp with first-team offense•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Set to compete for role in WR corps•