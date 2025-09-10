Boutte was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

Boutte briefly left Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Raiders after taking a hit in the first half, returning in short order and ultimately catching six of eight targets for 103 yards. His practice participation Wednesday, even in a limited capacity, puts Bourne on track to play Week 2 at Miami. He's one of the most popular waiver adds for fantasy this week, after leading New England in route share (82 percent), targets, air yards (137) and receiving yards (103) this past Sunday.