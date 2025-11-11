Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Limited Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte (hamstring) was listed as limited on Monday's injury report.
Boutte didn't practice during Week 10 prep due to a hamstring injury and then was inactive this past Sunday at Tampa Bay. His listed activity level Monday thus is a positive sign ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets, but he'll two more chances to prove the health of his hamstring before then.
