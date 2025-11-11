default-cbs-image
Boutte (hamstring) was listed as limited on Monday's injury report.

Boutte didn't practice during Week 10 prep due to a hamstring injury and then was inactive this past Sunday at Tampa Bay. His listed activity level Monday thus is a positive sign ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets, but he'll two more chances to prove the health of his hamstring before then.

