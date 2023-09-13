Boutte (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

DeVante Parker (knee), who sat out the team's 25-20 Week 1 loss to the Eagles, was also limited Wednesday. Boutte failed to catch any of his four targets in the season opener. Even if Boutte plays Sunday against the Dolphins and Parker doesn't, Boutte will likely continue to work behind Kendrick Bourne (11 targets, two touchdowns in Week 1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (seven targets, four catches in Week 1) and Demario Douglas (seven targets, four catches in Week 1).