Boutte (shoulder) was a limited participant at the Patriots' practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Boutte was forced to miss the team's Week 14 win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, so his participation Wednesday is a positive sign. The wide receiver will look to build off of Wednesday's session as the week goes on prior to Sunday's contest with the Chiefs.
