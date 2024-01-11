Boutte finished the 2023 season with two catches (on seven targets) for 19 yards in five games with the Patriots.

During his rookie season, Boutte logged just 117 snaps on offense, per Evan Lazar of the team's official site, but the 2023 sixth-rounder is viewed as a player with some untapped potential, given the promise that he displayed early on during his college career at LSU. Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Boutte will look to carve out a role in New England's offense, but at this stage where he lands in the wideout pecking order hinges in large part on the team's upcoming roster moves via free agency and the draft.