Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Logging a 'DNP' Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boutte (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
With a 'DNP' to start the week, Boutte's status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers remains cloudy. If he ends up limited or out in Week 10, Kyle Williams would likely see added snaps, with Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins available to handle targets that might otherwise go to Boutte.
More News
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Status in question for Week 10•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Won't return Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Hurts hamstring Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Extends TD streak to three games•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Reaches end zone again•
-
Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Shines with two TDs in Sunday's win•