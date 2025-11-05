Boutte (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With a DNP to start the week, Boutte's status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers remains cloudy. If he ends up limited or out in Week 10, Kyle Williams would likely see added snaps, with Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins available to handle targets that might otherwise go to Boutte.