Boutte was on the field for 55 of a possible 80 snaps on offense in Sunday's season-opening 25-20 loss to the Eagles, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Boutte saw an expanded workload in Week 1 with fellow WR DeVante Parker (knee) inactive, but the 2023 sixth-rounder wasn't credited with a catch on four targets. Boutte did appear to haul in a key fourth-down pass inside the 10-yard line late in the game, but a replay review revealed that he had only one foot inbounds. Looking ahead to Week 2, Boutte's role in the offense hinges on Parker's availability. If Parker is back in action, Boutte figures to work in a complementary role behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and Parker.