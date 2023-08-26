Boutte played just one drive at the start of Friday's preseason loss to Tennessee, suggesting he's in good position for a roster spot, according to ESPN's Zack Cox.

Fellow sixth-round pick Demario Douglas appears to be in even better position, as he was one of the many players the Patriots rested Friday night. Boutte ran only one route, so his lack of statistics in the preseason finale isn't a bad sign. He won't necessarily have a role Week 1 against the Eagles but at least seems headed for a spot on the roster.