Boutte caught four passes for 28 yards on five targets against the Chargers on Saturday.

In Week 16 Boutte broke the game open for the Patriots by scoring a long touchdown against the Bills, but he couldn't recreate the big play against the Chargers on Saturday. It was arguably encouraging to see Boutte draw five targets on mostly shorter routes -- part of the struggle with Boutte this year has been the boom-or-bust category he landed in as a deep-route specialist -- so if Boutte can combine the short routes of Saturday with the longer catches he provided at earlier points this year, then there could be untapped potential yet in the second-year wideout. The Patriots have their rematch against the Bills in Week 18.