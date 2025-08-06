Boutte has been having a strong training camp, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site and Mike Reiss of ESPN report.

Lazar notes that based on recent practices, the Stefon Diggs/DeMario Douglas/Boutte trio has received a lot of reps, along with third-rounder Kyle Williams, with Mack Hollins also receiving some first-team reps since returning from the PUP list. While Diggs -- assuming his health -- and Douglas appear to be locked into key roles in the crowded Patriots wide receiver corps, Boutte remains in contention for a key role alongside that duo, while competing with Williams and Hollins, as well as Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.