Boutte (hamstring) didn't participate in the initial portion of Friday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Boutte trending toward a third consecutive 'DNP', the wideout doesn't seem likely to be available Sunday against Tampa Bay. If that ends up being the case, rookie Kyle Williams would likely see added snaps in Week 10, with Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins also candidates to absorb targets that would normally go in Boutte's direction.