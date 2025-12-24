Boutte (concussion) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday that Boutte is in the NFL's concussion protocol, with the wideout's absence Wednesday now giving him two more chances to make a practice appearance before the Patriots' Week 17 injury designations are revealed. If Boutte isn't cleared for Sunday's game against the Jets, fellow WR Kyle Williams would be in line for added snaps.