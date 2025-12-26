Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Not seen at Friday's practice
Boutte (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Boutte was also listed as a 'DNP' Wednesday and Thursday, and it looks like the Patriots could be without him and Mack Hollins (abdomen, also absent from Friday's session) this weekend against the Jets. The team's upcoming injury report will reveal whether either player has a chance to be active in Week 17.
