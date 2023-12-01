Boutte (shoulder/illness) is not present for the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Boutte appears to be sidelined practice again, after having begun the week with a non-contact session Wednesday before sitting out Thursday. He is now listed as dealing with an illness, in addition to his shoulder injury. If Boutte isn't able to suit up Sunday versus the Chargers, Jalen Reagor will have an avenue to avoiding the inactive list.