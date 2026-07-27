Patriots' Kayshon Boutte: Off to good start in camp

Boutte is off to a good start early on in training camp, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Per Callahan, Boutte, who sat out parts of OTAs but reported for the Patriots' mandatory minicamp last month, has made the two best catches of training camp thus far. Following the team's offseason additions of A.J. Brown in a trade and Romeo Doubs via free agency, there's been speculation that New England may look to deal Boutte, but he remains in the mix for now, and as long as that remains the case, he'll have an opportunity to secure the role as the team's No. 3 WR ahead of Week 1. Also vying for snaps at the position that don't go to Brown and Doubs are Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism.