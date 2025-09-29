Boutte, who was on the field for 34 of a possible 49 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-13 win over the Panthers, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught one of his three targets in the contest for 18 yards.

Since opening the season with a six-catch, 103-yard effort in Week 1, Boutte has just four catches (on seven targets) for 62 yards and a TD in three games since then. At that rate of production, he's a hit-or-miss fantasy lineup option ahead of this coming weekend's game against the Bills.