Boutte (hamstring) is listed as inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
After limited practice in consecutive days to finish the week, a hamstring injury will keep Boutte from suiting up this week. He will now set his sights on recovering in time for the Patriots Week 8 contest in Miami.
