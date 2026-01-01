default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Boutte was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Boutte was limited in practice Wednesday and has since shed his non-contact jersey, but the Patriots have not yet officially confirmed whether he's cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. In order to retake the field for Sunday's regular-season finale against Miami, Boutte will need to officially gain full clearance from the concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist.

More News